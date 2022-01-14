New piece of public art planned for Leamington - your ideas wanted

The Royal Leamington Spa Colour Palettes art piece will be made up of number of large colour swatches with each one representing and celebrating one of seven themes relating to the town. Graphic supplied

Residents in the Warwick district are being asked for suggestions on people, places, objects, or things they associate with Leamington for a new public art project.

The information residents provide will help shape a new piece of public art, planned to be installed in the pedestrian underpass at Leamington Spa Station, which will

be seen by thousands of people during this year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Royal Leamington Spa Colour Palettes art piece will be made up of number of large colour swatches with each one representing and celebrating one of seven themes relating to the town:

1. Arts and Culture

2. Innovation

3. Sports and Leisure

4. Nature and Natural Environment

5. Entertainment

6. History

7. Community

Residents' suggestions will be used to inform the creation of the artwork, which aims to showcase what the town has to offer people visiting Leamington, for example, the Royal Pump Rooms, Royal Spa Centre, Jephson Gardens.

Cllr Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, said: “The Royal Leamington Spa Colour Palettes will be a great visual improvement for the gateway into the town.

"Welcoming visitors and spectators from all over the world during this year’s Commonwealth Games.

"This piece of public art will showcase what we are proud of in Royal Leamington Spa and provide a fantastic opportunity for the people of the district to be part of this project.”

Sarah Windrum, chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), said: “With the Commonwealth Games coming to Leamington this year, this is a wonderful project to enhance the pedestrian underpass at Leamington Spa station and welcome the many visitors to the town with vibrant artwork.

"The project is a great way for residents to get involved, and we’re looking forward to hearing suggestions on what the artwork should feature.”

Artist Stacey Barnfield said: “The Colour Palette artworks are all about celebrating local; the areas we grew up in, the people who inspire us, the places we love and the buildings we cherish.

"It’s wonderful that the Royal Leamington Spa Colour Palettes are being shaped by residents of the town and my thanks go out to everyone who submits a suggestion.

"I can’t wait to see what will feature on the final artworks. They promise to be fascinating and interesting designs packed with wonderful – and colourful – references that will welcome visitors to the town in their thousands every day.”

Cllr Susan Rasmussen, Mayor of Leamington, said: “This project is a celebration of the rich and varied colours of Royal Leamington Spa and our commitment to the creation of exciting community art across our town.

"It is also an excellent opportunity to engage with and involve residents to find out which local features or folk they think should be included in this artwork at such an important visitor gateway into Royal Leamington Spa.”

Julia Singleton-Tasker, Community Rail Partnership Officer for Heart of England Community Rail Partnership, said: “Royal Leamington Spa is a hugely creative town, and there could be no better way for visitors to be welcomed into the town than by a community-informed piece of art that reflects the very place they've come to see.

"The CRP is delighted to be supporting this project by collaborating with local artists to create workshops for schools where we can inspire young people and give them an opportunity to have a voice in the development of this piece of public art.”

To submit suggestions, complete a short online form at: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/RLSColourPalette/ by February 12.

All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of representatives from Warwick District Council, Royal Leamington Spa Town Council, Warwick District Creative

Compact and the artist Stacey Barnfield.

Royal Leamington Spa’s Colour Palettes are planned to be installed before theGames come to the district this July.

This piece of art is being created with funding from Warwick District Council and Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), with the support of Royal Leamington Spa Town Council, Warwickshire County Council, Network Rail, Warwick District Creative Compact and Heart of England Community Rail Partnership.

Royal Leamington Spa’s Colour Palettes will form part of Warwick District Councils CultureFest, which will showcase and celebrate the incredible arts and heritage venues, artists, and creatives in the area from July 16 to August 21.