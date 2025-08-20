New plans revealed to turn former Grade II listed Barford hotel into a large house

New plans have been revealed that would see a Grade II listed former hotel in Barford turned into a home.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest submission is a change of use application for the former Glebe Hotel in Church Street, which would see the site turned into one large home.

This is also in addition to there being four new homes that are set to be built on the grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, a planning inspector approved an appeal for the site after Warwick District Council rejected the plans in 2022.

The former Glebe Hotel in Barford. Photo by Google Streetview

In the planning documents it said: “A planning application for a change of use to residential was refused, but an appeal gave consent for the extension to be demolished and replaced by four new dwellings and for the original hotel building to be converted into four self-contained apartments.

“The partial demolition and the construction of four new dwellings is to go ahead as approved by the appeal, but to a revised design.

"However the conversion of the original hotel building into four apartments is to be changed to one single large dwelling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has been taking place on the site – mainly demolition work – but the developer said this has led to a few issues, which will need to be sorted.

In the documents it said: “The previous proposals for four new houses which were approved on appeal, granted permission for the north extension to the Glebe to be demolished prior to building the new houses.

“Once the demolitions were carried out a number of unforeseen issues have come to light.

“The first of these, where the upper part of the brick boundary wall between the site and The New Mill House, collapsed when the ivy was removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The main issue, however, is the north elevation of the Glebe building where the demolitions have exposed areas of the roof and walls which were intimately connected to the structures that have been removed.”

In order to turn the sit into a home, the plans said some features will have to be removed including: false ceilings, partition walls, blocked door openings and new openings.

Some of the internal staircases are also set to be removed and the conservatory, which is not original to the building, is also set to be replaced.

Within the plans, it is proposed the new home in the hotel will use the current site access and a new one will be created for the four homes on the grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the plans for the site, the developer said: “The proposed application to sensitively redevelop the site for a residential use we believe is the right and best way forward. It will bring what remains of the former Rectory site back together as one in a more meaningful way which will blend in with its neighbours in the village and the Conservation Area.

“Something needs to be done before a derelict site blights the village, but whatever that scheme is, it needs to be viable as there are substantial costs associated with clearing and improving the site and to restore, reinstate, repair and refurbish the Listed Buildings.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/1020/LB

The notification of the application can also be seen on the Public Notice Portal at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/planning/689e7a619ec740a02d998477