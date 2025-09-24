New plaque marks former Second World War camouflage making HQ in Leamington
The special interest plaque was unveiled by Leamington Mayor Cllr Ruggy Singh on behalf of the town’s Blue Plaques Group at The Regent Hotel in recognition of the work of the Camofleurs during the Second World War.
The hotel was requestioned by the British Government in September 1939 and became the headquarters of the Civil Defence Camouflage Establishment (CDCE), and its successor the Camouflage Directorate, during the war after relocating from London to Leamington in October of that year to avoid the anticipated German air raids on the capital city.
Its task was to create camouflage to help protect strategically important civilian installations, like factories, power stations and airfields, against aerial attack and to help protect merchant and naval ships from submarine attacks.
The head of the CDCE was Captain Lancelot Glasson, who in 1939 began to recruit a team of specialist staff drawn from the register of artists eligible for special wartime work, supported by senior and junior technical assistants, many with art or design training.
Their skills in the visual and creative arts were thought particularly suited to the challenges of developing schemes for camouflage.
The building was de-requisitioned in October 1947 and re-opened as a hotel on May 1 1948.
The camouflage staff worked in a number of buildings in Leamington requisitioned for wartime use.
To find out more about the Camouflage Directorate in Leamington visit https://tinyurl.com/mudae4ru