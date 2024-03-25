New police station opens in the heart of Lutterworth after concerns over police presence
A police office has opened in Lutterworth.
It was officially opened today (Monday) at The Pavilion on Coventry Road.
Lutterworth mayor David Jones, Inspector Liz Perry and Chief Inspector Lindsey Madeley-Harland attended the opening event.
It follows residents’ concerns over a lack of police presence based in the town after the original police station in closed in 2013.
Police worked with Lutterworth Town Council to find a suitable location and, as a result, a police office has now opened in The Pavilion - known for its community centred approach.
It means officers can start and finish their shift in Lutterworth without having to travel to and from Market Harborough. It will not be open to members of the public at the moment but an online appointment booking system is being looked into.
The office will also be used by response officers meaning it will be used every day.
Local officers who will be using the new office include: PCSOs Adams and Caswell-Jones, Sergeant Davies and PCs Breslin and Day.
Inspector Perry said: “Following the community meeting in Lutterworth in July 2023, the community asked for the return of a policing base in the town.
“As the NPA Commander for the area I listened to those views and worked with Lutterworth Town Council to see what we could do. Thanks to lots of hard work and support, we now have a brand-new office in The Pavilion right in the middle of Lutterworth, allowing my officers a more visible presence in the town. It is great news for everyone.”