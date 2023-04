Amanda Jones has become president of Soroptimist International of Kenilworth & District, after receiving the chain of office from past president Julie Pemberton on April 13.

Amanda Jones, president SI Kenilworth & District, and Julie Pemberton

A former psychology teacher, Amanda has been a soroptimist for two years.

She said that she hoped that her calendar would allow members to make a difference to the lives of women and girls locally and internationally.

Advertisement

Advertisement