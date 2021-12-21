New £1.2million assessment unit will help Warwick Hospital treat more patients

Staff on the Surgical Assessment Unit in Warwick Hospital. Photo supplied

A new £1.2million assessment unit has opened at Warwick Hospital.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) have created the Surgical Assessment Unit (SAU) and said it is now fully operational.

The purpose designed unit will support and enhance our emergency surgical services by enabling clinicians to rapidly assess patients, provide early diagnostics and implement treatment plans for patients referred to both general surgery and urology specialities.

The Trust say having this facility on site will support a reduction in waiting times and aims to provide same day care for emergency patients, who otherwise might be admitted to hospital.

Ambulatory GP and A&E referrals are accepted to the unit, supporting patients to be seen by an appropriate clinician in a timely manner.

The Trust have invested £1.2million to create this specialist unit which houses a triage area, seated area and four beds including a single room with en suite.

Patients with general surgical needs including, acute abdominal pain such as appendicitis, diverticulitis, biliary pains, hernias or abscesses and urological issues, will be referred to the SAU for investigations and any necessary treatment.

The development will also play a vital role in supporting the hospital throughout the winter period.

It will enable patients visiting the site for urgent surgical care to be assessed and treated in a designated area, supporting the Trust’s in helping to manage Covid-19.

Annalie Baker, surgical advanced clinical practitioner, said: “I am really excited that we have a new, permanent Surgical Assessment Unit at the hospital.

"This development will enable us to offer emergency surgical patients rapid access to the care and treatment they need, as well as freeing up capacity in the Emergency Department.