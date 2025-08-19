New routes and changes announced for Warwickshire bus services

New routes and changes to some of the bus services in Warwickshire have been announced.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) said it is “launching significant new and improved bus services across the county” – set to start on Saturday August 30.

The council said the changes were “part of a broader, substantial investment in public transport, following the allocation of £8.76 million in grant funding from the Department for Transport for 2025/26 - 2026/27”.

A WCC spokesperson said: “This funding supports the continued delivery of the Warwickshire Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and will be directed towards a range of measures, including bus priority schemes, real-time information, improved ticketing, bus stop improvements and marketing. These changes are aimed at reducing journey times and boosting passenger confidence.

“Under the changes several services have been altered, including some of the school bus services.”

Here are the routes and services that have been introduced or altered:

Rugby: A new Service 8B will connect Overslade, the Town Centre, the Rail Station, Technology Drive, and Long Lawford, operating hourly on Mondays to Saturdays. This new route supplements existing services 8/8A and 86.

South Warwickshire and Warwick Hospital: Several services are being adjusted to provide better access to Warwick Hospital.

Service 15 is rerouted between Warwick and Leamington to serve Warwick Hospital, Portobello Bridge, and Rugby Road. It's also being extended to reach Leamington Rail Station, Shires Retail Park, Warwick Gates East, Bishops Tachbrook, Lighthorne Heath, and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Gaydon.

Service 14 (formerly 77D) will replace Service 15 on the section between Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick Gates West, Warwick Technology Park, and Warwick Bus Station. Additional early morning and evening journeys will run between Leamington Parade and Warwick Bus Station.

Revised timetables on Service X20 (Stratford-Henley-in-Arden-Solihull) to “improve punctuality”.

The afternoon service on Service 77C (Stratford-Kineton-Shipston on Stour) has been retimed, with a new return journey added from Shipston.

Service 26 (Stratford-Alcester-Studley-Redditch) is renumbered from X19 to avoid confusion with another town service.

School services will also be upscaled with times for several school bus services departing Stratford to be adjusted to align with the new 3.35pm finishing time at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School.

The school bus services 31 and 532 (Myton School) are being merged into a single service, 532.

The council said ‘minor changes’ will see several other routes, including X16, X18A, 56, 57, 58, 148, and 158 have minor timetable changes.

The council is advising passengers to check the relevant bus company websites for updated schedules.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and highways, said: “We are thrilled to be rolling out these significant bus network improvements across Warwickshire.

“These changes are a direct result of our commitment to providing a more reliable, efficient, and accessible public transport system for our communities.

"By improving key connections—especially with important destinations like Warwick Hospital—and enhancing the overall passenger experience, we are making it easier for people to choose the bus. This is a crucial step towards a more sustainable and well-connected Warwickshire, and we are dedicated to building on this momentum.”

For more information go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses