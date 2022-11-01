Community feel - Mike with some of the singers.

A new choir in Rugby is run by fun and friendly personalities who have rubbed shoulders with the stars.

Magic Voices isn’t your average choir.

It’s owned by Andy Rumble, a West End music director who has worked with Barry Manilow and Michael Barrymore.

Singing and smiles guaranteed.

Mike Bramhall, manager of the new choir, said: “Unlike many of the large commercial choirs out there, we are a little bit different. We like to offer the personal touch. All our musical directors are personal friends and are very warm and friendly personalities.”

Mike has worked as a pianist for Wayne Sleep and Arlene Phillips as the assistant musical director for Grease The Musical.

He said: “Andy and I both have a passion for large group singing and this is how Magic Voices was born.

“I run three choirs of my own and all our musical directors are all friends or industry professionals.”

New members are invited to join the Rugby choir.

“We want to bring a real sense of community spirit to the group, offer local concert opportunities as well as large scale concerts in larger concert halls,” added Mike.

“The music we sing is fabulous. We do a little bit of everything really from show songs, the hit musicals, popular classics to The Greatest Showman. We even sing Bohemian Rhapsody!”

All the music is especially written for the choir by Andy.

Mike went on: “Jon Watson is our Rugby musical director and also director of music at Lawrence Sheriff School, where the weekly rehearsal takes place each Tuesday evening at 7.30pm. Jon is hilarious to work with and a hugely talented, experienced musician, also from the theatre world.”

The weekly 90 minute rehearsals are for men and women. Register for a taster sessions at magicvoices.co.uk

No previous experience is required and singers don’t need to be able to read music.

Mike said: “This really is all about community. Our members often meet for coffee, pub quiz nights, we even have a Nordic Walking group.

