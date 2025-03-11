New sculpture in Jephson Gardens commemorates life of Leamington artist John Bridgeman

A new sculpture has been installed in Jephson Gardens today (Tuesday March 11) commemorating the life and work of Leamington-based artist John Bridgeman.

Bridgeman’s life-size bronze sculpture, The Unknown Refugee, which depicts a mother carrying her child, was originally commissioned in the 1980s to throw a spotlight on the plight of refugees following the Vietnam War.

Political shifts at the time meant the piece was never cast and the plaster version remained in storage for nearly four decades.

Recently the artwork was donated to Warwick District Council by the artist’s family.

Councillor Ella Billiald alongside the Bridgeman sculpture. Credit: Warwick District Council

With support from the council’s Green Spaces and Arts teams the sculpture has finally been cast and now stands in the park to recognise this important artist and the values that underpinned his work.

Councillor Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts, Culture and Economy commented: "The installation of this beautiful sculpture which symbolises the bond between a mother and child, also captures the plight of those fleeing from war.

The Unknown Refugee brings a significant piece of art to our town, creating both a focal point for reflection and a catalyst for meaningful conversations within our community, whilst also celebrating a local artist.

“I would like to thank John Bridgeman's family for donating this to Warwick District Council.

“I am certain it will be admired by many residents and visitors to Leamington Spa."

Councillor Will Roberts, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood added: “I would like to extend my thanks to everyone involved in this project including the Bridgeman family and the Council’s Green Spaces team.

"Until now there has been no memorial to one of our town’s finest artists, I am therefore delighted that this John Bridgeman work has found its rightful home; becoming the latest addition to the Jephson Gardens sculpture trail, encouraging visitors to explore and enjoy our beautiful award-winning park.”

A display of Bridgeman’s work is currently taking place in Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum and a short film, by local filmmaker Andrew David Barker, which documents the creation of the sculpture and explores the artist’s work, is in production.

The WDC Arts Service is working to secure additional funding to support a series of community engagement events linked to the sculpture.

For more information visit https://shorturl.at/95rAI