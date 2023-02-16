New service to help Warwickshire residents with learning disabilities or autism to find work

The Warwickshire Supported Employment Service is the latest addition to the county council’s commitment to inclusive employment

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has launched a new service to help young people and adults with learning disabilities and/or autism to find work.

The Warwickshire Supported Employment Service (WSES) is the latest addition to the council’s longstanding commitment to Inclusive employment.

By providing people with skills and confidence and one-to-one support and guidance, the service is aiming to help more than 400 people to find paid and sustainable employment every year.

The launch of the Warwickshire Supported Employment Service (WSES).

It will also work with employers to develop and train workplace mentors so they have their own trained staff going forward.

WSES is open to external referrals from Jobcentre Plus, Education and Adult Social Care agencies and employment partners

Cllr Martin Watson, WCC’s portfolio holder for economy, said: “The launch of the Warwickshire Supported Employment Service is a very exciting and game-changing development for inclusive employment in our county.

“WCC has never been afraid to do things differently, if doing them differently means progress and improvement.

"That is what WSES is all about.

" It shapes our longstanding commitment to supported employment to further break down barriers and create inclusive opportunities for our communities in 2023 and years to come.

“Our ambition is to inspire those we work with to gain and sustain employment, striving towards independence and developing essential skills along the way.”

To make a referral to the service visit https://bit.ly/3xsmGPG