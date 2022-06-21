New signage in Leamington is part of Commonwealth Games preparation to help visitors to find their way around the town

From left to right Cllr Liam Bartlett (WDC), Cllr Andrew Day (WDC), Mayor of Leamington Spa Cllr Nick Wilkins, Mark Brightburn (WDC) and Sarah Windrum (CWLEP). Picture submitted.

New signage in Leamington will help visitors to find their way around the town as it prepares to host the Bowls competitions for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games next month.

The wayfinding fingerposts and monoliths have been installed by Warwick District Council in key areas of the town centre including Old Town, The Pump Room Gardens, Jephson Gardens, Holly Walk and The Parade, with Victoria Park and Leamington Station to follow shortly.

They will direct visitors to local facilities and the best places to visit in Leamington and the surrounding area.

Councillor Andrew Day, leader of the district council, said: “An important aspect of sustainable transport is ensuring that people are able to locate and access places on foot or by bike.

"This wayfinding infrastructure enables the anticipated 5,000 visitors arriving into Leamington each day over the course of the Games to find their way around using local landmarks in the town centre and discover the very best that our district has to offer.”

The signs were developed by the district with input from Leamington Town Council, BID Leamington, The Leamington History Group and The Leamington Society, working with wayfinding consultants Whybrow Pedrola, manufacturers Blaze and installers Allworks to bring the signs to life.

Funding for the signs was provided by the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), who have awarded the council £1.8 million for infrastructure improvements ahead of Victoria Park’s role as an official venue for the lawn bowls and para bowls competitions during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.