New steakhouse restaurant coming to Leamington town centre - creating 35 jobs

A steakhouse chain will bring 35 jobs to Leamington after investing £500,000 to open a new branch in the town centre.
Middletons Steakhouse & Grill is set to open the branch at the former site of Gusto, in Regent Court, Livery Street, on Monday February 21.
Middletons opened its first restaurant in 2011 near King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and now has nine branches
Stephen Hutton, managing director of Middletons Steakhouse & Grill, said: “We’re so excited to bring Middletons to Leamington.
“It’s a beautiful town and has a thriving dining scene that we wanted to be part of. It aids our expansion plans across the Midlands and we can’t wait to open our doors later this month.
“We’re extremely confident that our quality food and drink at affordable prices, including our great value-for-money set menus, will prove as popular in Leamington as they have elsewhere in the east of England.”
The premises, which has an outside dining area, can seat about 190 guests and will mark its move into Warwickshire by offering 50 per cent off food for its first 11 days of soft-openings.