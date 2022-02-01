New steakhouse restaurant coming to Leamington town centre - creating 35 jobs

The site of the new Middletons Steakhouse & Grill in Rengency Court, Livery Street, Leamington.

A steakhouse chain will bring 35 jobs to Leamington after investing £500,000 to open a new branch in the town centre.

Middletons Steakhouse & Grill is set to open the branch at the former site of Gusto, in Regent Court, Livery Street, on Monday February 21.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middletons opened its first restaurant in 2011 near King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and now has nine branches

A steak dish at Middletons.

Stephen Hutton, managing director of Middletons Steakhouse & Grill, said: “We’re so excited to bring Middletons to Leamington.

“It’s a beautiful town and has a thriving dining scene that we wanted to be part of. It aids our expansion plans across the Midlands and we can’t wait to open our doors later this month.

“We’re extremely confident that our quality food and drink at affordable prices, including our great value-for-money set menus, will prove as popular in Leamington as they have elsewhere in the east of England.”