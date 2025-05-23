New suite opens at Warwick Hospital thanks to patient’s epic fundraising effort

Mark Harrington (right) cuts the ribbon with his colorectal surgeon, Mr Henry Ferguson (left). Picture supplied.

A new suite has been opened at Warwick Hospital thanks to a patient’s epic fundraising effort.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harrington Suite, is a colorectal care facility.

Its opening was made possible by the tremendous fundraising efforts of Mark Harrington, a bowel cancer patient who had lifesaving surgery at Warwick in 2023.

Mark raised £9,320 for the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust Charity via an epic bike ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats last summer with his friend Dean Hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the ABC Club in the Harrington Suite, (from left: Tim Barber, Lynn Barber, Brian Wakefield, Colorectal Specialist Nurse Ali Humphreys, and Mark Harrington). Picture supplied.

Mark said: “The Harrington Suite is a much-needed facility for both patients and medical staff.

"Patient diagnosis and care can now be attended to in a private, relaxed environment.

"I am proud to have played a part in its creation.”

Mark was closely supported by the ABC Club (Affected by Bowel Cancer).

The club is based at Warwick Hospital and supports all patients living with bowel cancer across the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Wakefield, chair of the ABC Club, said:“The official opening of the Harrington Suite is the culmination of a lot of effort by all concerned, but especially Mark who undertook this arduous cycle event.

"We, the ABC Club, are proud to have been able to contribute and see the very valuable new Harrington Suite fully operational.

"We are honoured to have Mark as one of our loyal members.

"This month also marks 20 years since Lynn Barber took on a 77-mile walk to raise funds to enable the ABC Club to be formed, and since then we have been able to help many patients in a variety of ways.

"A huge thank you to Mark and Lynn.”

Looking ahead, Mark has already set his sights on even more ambitious fundraising goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September 2025, he plans to take on the challenge of hiking Mount Kilimanjaro to raise further funds to tackle bowel cancer, continuing his mission to give back to the community.

A SWFT charity spokesperson said, “We can’t thank Mark and the ABC Club enough for their support, and it is great to see Mark is already relishing his next challenge.

"Patients like Mark that choose to give back help us to enhance care beyond the NHS standard for future patients and their families”