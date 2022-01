File image.

A new weekly support drop-in is being launched for armed forces veterans in Harborough district.

The new event will be held from 10am-2pm every Thursday at Lutterworth Sports Centre on Coventry Road, Lutterworth.

The first one featuring a cuppa and chat with staff is being staged this Thursday (January 13).