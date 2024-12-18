New swimming pool in Kenilworth to receive enhancement thanks to HS2 grant

The ambitious project to redevelop Abbey Fields Swimming Pool in Kenilworth is to receive additional funding from HS2’s Community & Environment Fund (CEF).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £75,000 HS2 grant has been awarded to Warwick District Council (WDC) to support external landscaping and groundwork improvements as part of the multi-million-pound investment in the town’s community swimming facilities.

Located within the site of an ancient scheduled monument on Abbey Fields, the pool was originally built in the 1890s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newer buildings were developed in the 1930s, 1960s and 1980s – with the latter being demolished in 2022 to make way for a full redesign and rebuild project.

A CGI of the front of the new Abbey Fields Swimming Pool. Picture supplied.

Once developed, the new facility will provide state-of-the-art swimming facilities including family and learner pools with moveable floors to accommodate all ages and abilities. In addition, a multi-use community space will include a café and outdoor terrace.

Funding from HS2 will go towards creating an engaging outdoor space surrounding the new pool building, featuring footpaths, landscaping and public seating areas, all sensitively designed to blend in with the historic location.

Read more: In Pictures: Leamington Santa Dash raises record-breaking amount for The Myton Hospices

Following a delay caused by the discovery of extensive medieval remains on the site, construction work on the new buildings began in May with completion due in summer 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jim Sinnott, portfolio holder for communities and leisure at WDC, said:

“WDC is making a huge investment in this exciting project to provide Kenilworth and the wider district with the additional swimming pools required to meet the needs of a growing population.

"We very much welcome the additional funding we will receive from the HS2 which will make a significant contribution to our aim of creating a wonderful asset for the whole community.”