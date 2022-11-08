New traveller pitches will be created near Lutterworth despite opposition from the council

Four new traveller pitches will be created near Lutterworth despite opposition from the district council.

The proposed pitches in Mere Road, Bitteswell were denied permission in July last year by the district council planning committee, which said there was already more than the necessary spaces in the area.

But that decision has now been overturned following an appeal by applicant Tracey Macready, who wants to add the pitches to his own at the site outside Lutterworth to make space for his extended family.

There are already 42 authorised pitches in that field alone – known as Mere Meadows – but council planning documents state only five permanent pitches and 26 plots for ‘travelling show people’ are necessary for the wider area.

A spokesman for the authority said when the appeal was launched: “The council has a supply of pitches to meet its identified need and there are vacant pitches at a larger site.”

But the Planning Inspectorate said the policy was only a baseline and did not restrict the possibility of more being created.

In a report, the inspectorate said: “It was clear there was a desire for the family to live and stay together as a larger extended family group, and the grown-up children would like to start their own families and have a settled base.”

Each pitch can have two caravans, of which no more than one may be static.

More than 200 objections were submitted to the district council ahead of the planning committee meeting, with the community raising concerns over anti-social behaviour at the site. Both Ullesthorpe and Claybrooke Parva parish councils also urged the council to reject the proposed development.

In a document submitted, a spokesperson for Ullesthorpe Parish Council said: “There is a high volume of parishioner objections, most of which refer to law and order problems.”

They added: “There are historical and ongoing tensions with anti-social behaviour.”