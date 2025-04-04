New Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire appointed

Pal Sanghera has been named as the new Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire. Photo supplied

A new Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire has been appointed.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pal Sanghera has taken over the role following the retirement of Sue Saunders.

Sue Saunders and her time in the role

Sue was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant in 2011 and took on the role of Vice Lord-Lieutenant in May 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Saunders has retired from the role. Photo supplied

During her tenure, she supported the Lord-Lieutenant Tim Cox, by attending events across the county, and engaging with charities and volunteer organisations.

Sue was also responsible for updating the Lieutenancy website.

She also organised ‘get togethers’ at various venues around the county for Deputy Lieutenants – active and retired.

Sue represented Warwickshire at key national events, including the Royal Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral, as well as the Coronation celebrations, where she championed initiatives to involve local schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on her time in the role, Sue said: “The Lieutenancy continues to evolve to remain relevant to 21st century Warwickshire. My advice to the new Vice Lord- Lieutenant is to enjoy the opportunities the role offers.”

Pal Sanghera taking over as Vice Lord-Lieutenant

Pal has a distinguished legal and community service background. With more than four decades of legal expertise, Pal has served as a District Judge, a Crown Court Recorder, and a judicial trainer both in the UK and internationally.

He has also dedicated years to supporting educational institutions, community initiatives and cultural celebrations.

A Deputy Lieutenant since 2017, Pal has played an active role in the Lieutenancy, particularly in fostering diversity and inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been a longstanding advocate for voluntary groups in the county, championing causes such as youth initiatives, interfaith events, and charitable fundraising.

On his appointment, Pal said: “I am deeply honoured to take on this role and to continue serving Warwickshire.

"My focus will be on raising awareness of the Lieutenancy and supporting the outstanding voluntary work happening across our county.”

Lord-Lieutenant Tim Cox welcomed Pal Sanghera to the role. He said: “Pal’s extensive experience, both professionally and in community service, makes him an outstanding choice as Vice Lord-Lieutenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Warwickshire is brilliant at helping itself with wonderful communities, supported by local partners. Pal will thrive in this atmosphere. I look forward to working with him to continue supporting and celebrating the people of Warwickshire.”