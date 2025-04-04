New Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire appointed
Pal Sanghera has taken over the role following the retirement of Sue Saunders.
Sue Saunders and her time in the role
Sue was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant in 2011 and took on the role of Vice Lord-Lieutenant in May 2021.
During her tenure, she supported the Lord-Lieutenant Tim Cox, by attending events across the county, and engaging with charities and volunteer organisations.
Sue was also responsible for updating the Lieutenancy website.
She also organised ‘get togethers’ at various venues around the county for Deputy Lieutenants – active and retired.
Sue represented Warwickshire at key national events, including the Royal Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral, as well as the Coronation celebrations, where she championed initiatives to involve local schools.
Reflecting on her time in the role, Sue said: “The Lieutenancy continues to evolve to remain relevant to 21st century Warwickshire. My advice to the new Vice Lord- Lieutenant is to enjoy the opportunities the role offers.”
Pal Sanghera taking over as Vice Lord-Lieutenant
Pal has a distinguished legal and community service background. With more than four decades of legal expertise, Pal has served as a District Judge, a Crown Court Recorder, and a judicial trainer both in the UK and internationally.
He has also dedicated years to supporting educational institutions, community initiatives and cultural celebrations.
A Deputy Lieutenant since 2017, Pal has played an active role in the Lieutenancy, particularly in fostering diversity and inclusivity.
He has been a longstanding advocate for voluntary groups in the county, championing causes such as youth initiatives, interfaith events, and charitable fundraising.
On his appointment, Pal said: “I am deeply honoured to take on this role and to continue serving Warwickshire.
"My focus will be on raising awareness of the Lieutenancy and supporting the outstanding voluntary work happening across our county.”
Lord-Lieutenant Tim Cox welcomed Pal Sanghera to the role. He said: “Pal’s extensive experience, both professionally and in community service, makes him an outstanding choice as Vice Lord-Lieutenant.
"Warwickshire is brilliant at helping itself with wonderful communities, supported by local partners. Pal will thrive in this atmosphere. I look forward to working with him to continue supporting and celebrating the people of Warwickshire.”