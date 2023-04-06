New video shows how HS2 is building tunnel in South Warwickshire village

Contractors for the high speed rail company have completed the 200 metre porous portal for the 700 metre Burton Green Tunnel near Kenilworth.

A new video published on Youtube shows how HS2 is building tunnel in South Warwickshire village.

Contractors for the high speed rail company Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV) have completed the 200 metre porous portal for the 700 metre Burton Green Tunnel near Kenilworth.

The portal is the southern entrance to the tunnel, which will carry HS2 trains through the village.

Drone footage shows in the video shows how the tunnel is being built.

New trees and pathways will be planted above the tunnel to improve local connectivity and link to the Kenilworth Greenway.

Rupert Blake, senior project manager at Balfour Beatty VINCI, said: “We’re making great progress with the construction of the Burton Green Tunnel, with the south portal now complete.

The Burton Green Tunnel Porous Portal. Picture courtesy of HS2.

"The next phase of construction will be the section of the tunnel to the north, where a cutting is being excavated, diaphragm walls built, a concrete roof put on, before soil is backfilled over the top ready for planting.

“A key feature is the realignment of the Kenilworth Greenway, which will follow the route of the tunnel and have large-scale planting around it.

"It will also provide connectivity to existing footpaths which will run across the top of the tunnel, providing green spaces for the local community to enjoy.”

HS2 has said that to avoid unnecessary HGV movements, the soil generated by the excavation will be used as part of the wider landscaping plans in the area, “integrating the railway into the local area, reconnecting wildlife habitats and enhancing biodiversity”.

The Burton Green Tunnel Porous Portal. Image courtesy of HS2.