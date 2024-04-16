New warm hub to open in Kenilworth in the middle of next month

Warm hubs provide a place in communities where people can find a safe, warm and friendly environment.
By Oliver Williams
Published 16th Apr 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new warm hub will open in Kenilworth in the middle of next month.

The Compassionate Kenilworth group and Kenilworth Town Council have been awarded funding to run the hub at The Kenilworth Centre on Mondays from 2pm to 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a rolling program of activities led by attendees determining whether the hub shows a film, runs a quiz or a cooking or special interest session along with access to reading spaces.

Most Popular
A poster for the Warm Hub.A poster for the Warm Hub.
A poster for the Warm Hub.
Read More
Leamington Music event director to retire after 109th festival next month

The organisers are hoping this will become a popular option for socially isolated members of the community.

Becky Webb, of The Kenilworth Centre, said: “We’ll be inviting different organisations to showcase support at various times throughout the year so it’ll be a great opportunity for the community to access support around cost of living, energy saving tips and suggestions and offering a signposting and onwards referral service to those who might need additional help.”