A new warm hub will open in Kenilworth in the middle of next month.

The Compassionate Kenilworth group and Kenilworth Town Council have been awarded funding to run the hub at The Kenilworth Centre on Mondays from 2pm to 4pm.

There will be a rolling program of activities led by attendees determining whether the hub shows a film, runs a quiz or a cooking or special interest session along with access to reading spaces.

A poster for the Warm Hub.

The organisers are hoping this will become a popular option for socially isolated members of the community.