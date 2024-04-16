New warm hub to open in Kenilworth in the middle of next month
A new warm hub will open in Kenilworth in the middle of next month.
The Compassionate Kenilworth group and Kenilworth Town Council have been awarded funding to run the hub at The Kenilworth Centre on Mondays from 2pm to 4pm.
There will be a rolling program of activities led by attendees determining whether the hub shows a film, runs a quiz or a cooking or special interest session along with access to reading spaces.
The organisers are hoping this will become a popular option for socially isolated members of the community.
Becky Webb, of The Kenilworth Centre, said: “We’ll be inviting different organisations to showcase support at various times throughout the year so it’ll be a great opportunity for the community to access support around cost of living, energy saving tips and suggestions and offering a signposting and onwards referral service to those who might need additional help.”