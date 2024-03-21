Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Love Shipston website was launched this week to coincide with English Tourism Week.

It aims to encourage day-trippers and families to visit the town and explore its independent businesses and restaurants.

The website was launched by several local businesses, with the support of Warwickshire County Council and Shipston-on-Stour Town Council.

Leading the project is retail expert Kim Hulse, who said: “It’s been brilliant to see so many people pulling in the same direction to shout about Shipston as one of the UK’s leading independent shopping destinations.

“There is a strong community spirit between the owners, and this support is helping to build on a recent influx of visitors who are realising what a great array of places to visit there are here.

“The fact that most businesses are run by local people with products curated by them means the shopping experience feels incredibly personalised – and this has strengthened Shipston’s resilience as a shopping destination at a time when consumers are wanting greater value for their money on the high street, and a good shopping experience.”

Included on the webiste is information about the town’s history with craft industries and as a coaching town and guides to popular hotels, shops or restaurnats the town has to offer.

Ian Cooper, Shipston-on-Stour Town Council, said: “Shipston offers a warm community spirit and thriving centre to those who live here and those that move here, and with the arrival of new businesses, we look forward to seeing the town supported by residents and visitors.”