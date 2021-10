Photo from the first weekly parkrun event at the Dallas Burston Polo Club in Southam on Saturday (October 16). Credit: Michael Jenkins.

The first ever Southam Parkrun event took place in Southam at the weekend wit almost 80 people taking part in the 5k run or walk.

The free event will be hosted by the Dallas Burston Polo Club on every Saturday from 9am with the course being a route around the club's grounds.

For more information about the event visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/dallasburstonpoloclub/

