New Wetherspoon pub could open in Kenilworth town centre - at a site that has been empty for more than two years

The former Poundland in The Square, is set to open as a Wetherspoon pub, subject to planning consent and a premises licence being granted.

Wetherspoon will occupy all of the ground and first floor of the building, comprising 5,500 sq ft on each floor. The transaction was arranged via Leamington-based property consultants, Wareing & Company.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub will open on the site of the former Poundland in The Square, subject to planning consent and a premises licence being granted. Photo supplied

The building had been used as a Poundland store prior to it being closed in January 2020 and has remained unoccupied ever since.

Wetherspoon is expected to create 60 jobs in the Warwickshire town when it opens.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are delighted to have purchased the site.

“We have enjoyed great success in the region and hope that our investment will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in Kenilworth.”

Bill Wareing, of Wareing & Company added: “It’s great to see a major national name like Wetherspoon investing in the heart of Kenilworth by purchasing this building.

"It’s a great location in the heart of the town with public car parks close by.

“Kenilworth still achieves a good level of town centre footfall compared to towns of similar sizes and this has proved attractive to Wetherspoons.