Newbold Comyn footbridge set to be replaced after investigations show temporary repairs would not work

The council closed the footbridge back in August due to safety concerns.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
A footbridge in Leamington looks set to be replaced after it was found temporary repairs would not work.

In August, Warwick District Council closed the Radford Road footbridge – that provides pedestrian access to Newbold Comyn – due to safety grounds.

A footbridge in Leamington looks set to be removed after it was found temporary repairs would not work. Photo by Google StreetviewA footbridge in Leamington looks set to be removed after it was found temporary repairs would not work. Photo by Google Streetview
Following the closure, a team from the council carried out assessment of the work needed to bring the bridge back into public use.

Initially, the council was hoping temporary repairs could be made to the current bridge, but it says that further investigations have revealed the bridge needs permanently replacing.

The Environment Agency is also being contacted by the council to see whether a temporary pontoon bridge can be installed over the winter period, as this will require special permission due to the nature reserve location and concerns over the effect a new structure may have on the river flow.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services said: “I completely understand the inconvenience that the closure of this bridge is causing and further frustration with the news that an immediate solution is not available to us.

“We will now progress with the removal of the current bridge and will work hard to seek both a short-term and long-term replacement that best meets our needs in terms of safety and responsibility to the natural environment of this location.”

Pedestrians are being advised by the council to continue to use the alternative entrances to Newbold Comyn from Willes Road or Newbold Terrace East.

Related topics:Warwick District CouncilWill RobertsLeamingtonEnvironment Agency