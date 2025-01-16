Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newborn baby girl was saved from the wreckage of this car involving a hit-and-run driver in Nuneaton last night (Wednesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Grange Road, Hartshill, at the crossroads with Leather Mill Lane and the B4111 Nuneaton Road.

Sonja Little said luckily her grandaughter, Lily, is unharmed.

She said: “This is the state of the car with my daughter’s four-week-old baby in.

A woman helped the family involved in the incident in Hartshill.

"Somebody smashed into her car and just drove off.

“They were in a light coloured Jeep-type vehicle. Please get in touch with any information as the other car must have damage.”

The incident happened at 7.45pm.

“My daughter Jasmine was driving the car,” added Sonja.

"The baby’s dad and his mum were also in the car,” added Sonja.

“A lady stopped and put the baby in her car while they waited for the police and ambulance her name was Jackie but no idea of surname. We would like to thank her.”

The other occupants have whiplash and bruises.

Sonja said: “We haven't got a reg number so the insurance might not pay out.

"So please, tell us if you know anything.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “There was a collision on Grange Road at the crossroads with Leather Mill Lane and B4111 Nuneaton Road.

"It was reported that one of the vehicles left the scene following the collision. The car remaining at the scene had a baby in it and was left blocking the lane.”

Police are appealing for witnesses. Contact www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.