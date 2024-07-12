Nine Warwickshire county councillors are yet to complete mandatory SEND training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nine Warwickshire county councillors have missed the deadline for mandatory special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) training.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire County Council confirmed the figure but declined to name the nine who have yet to attend sessions designed to foster better understanding over SEND in the wake of the storm created by comments at a scrutiny panel in January.

Hundreds of complaints were filed against Councillor Jeff Morgan, Councillor Brian Hammersley and Councillor Clare Golby over the terms they used in a meeting of the county council’s children and young people’s overview and scrutiny committee, a panel of councillors that runs the rule over the work of the council and other public bodies in relevant sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shire Hall in Warwick, which is home to Warwickshire County Council. Photo by Mike Baker

The council issued apologies on behalf of each of the trio shortly after and they were all subsequently cleared of breaching the authority’s code of conduct. Cllr Golby was deemed to have said nothing wrong, while Cllr Morgan and Cllr Hammersley were protected by freedom of expression laws.

At the height of the storm in March, councillors unanimously voted through a motion – a formal statement of intent – that they should all undertake annual mandatory training on SEND with the first session “no further than three months away”.

It included: “Before serving on any panels, scrutiny committees and other bodies that handle the provision of children’s services, members will need to have attended the training and development sessions.”

The three-month timeframe expired on June 19 with the county's 57 councillors given three opportunities to attend sessions before then.

The council this week said that further sessions have been planned for July and September and that “no councillor has declined to take part”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a break in much of the authority’s business in August, the plan is for the remaining members to have completed the training by September but there are decisions to be taken on matters related to children's services at next week's meeting of cabinet – the panel of Conservative councillors in charge of major service areas.

The council’s response to who has yet to do the training read: “Given that no councillor has declined to take part, that more sessions are being arranged and that we anticipate all will have completed the training ahead of the next cycle of relevant meetings in the Autumn, we will not be supplying a list of names.

“Before serving on any panels, scrutiny committees and other bodies that handle the provision of children's services, councillors need to have attended the training session. The democratic services team is keeping this under review.”

There were “a variety of reasons” cited, including work commitments, holidays, medical appointments and illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We put to the council that, given this training was unanimously supported by councillors, it was in the public interest to clarify which members had yet to attend.

The response read: "We have shared the reasons behind councillors having been unable to attend the training dates we have so far offered.

“Given the array of personal circumstances affecting ability to attend, we are working to add sessions which will allow them to do so. Nobody has declined to attend the training.

“We are doing our utmost to ensure sufficient sessions at mutually convenient times and venues are held before the autumn so that no councillor is precluded from sitting on any panels or committees."