“No safe amount of time to leave dogs in hot cars" says Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kenilworth dog rehoming centre has issued some advice to keep dogs across Warwickshire and further afield safe during hot weather

As the country finally basks in some summer sunshine, Dogs Trust Kenilworth is reminding dog owners that there is no safe amount of time to leave dogs alone in a car during the hot weather – even a few minutes could prove to be fatal.

The nation’s largest dog welfare charity is warning owners that the temperature inside a car could rise to dangerously high levels in just a few minutes, leading to any dogs inside the car suffering with heatstroke.

In some cases, heatstroke can lead to the death of the dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loki the Labrador cooling down in a paddling pool. Picture courtesy of Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Dogs Trust has shared its Dogs Die in Hot Cars video to highlight the issue of leaving dogs in cars on hot days. If you see a dog in a car in distress, the charity advises that members of the public call 999.

Dogs Trust is also reminding owners that exercising dogs in warm weather can lead to severe health problems in our canine companions – three quarters of heat stroke cases are triggered by exercise – and even short walks in the heat should be avoided

Dogs can’t regulate their body heat in the same way as humans, and dogs can overheat in all temperatures, so extra care needs to be taken during warm weather.

"If dogs are too hot and can’t sufficiently reduce their body temperature by panting, they may develop heatstroke which can be fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heatstroke can affect any type of dog, but certain breeds and types of dogs are at increased risk, including brachycephalic or flat-faced breeds such as English Bulldogs, Pugs and French Bulldogs, as well as older dogs, overweight dogs and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Symptoms of heatstroke in dogs include panting heavily, drooling excessively, appearing lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated, vomiting and / or diarrhoea and collapsing.

Paula Boyden, veterinary director of Dogs Trust, said: “This glorious summer weather is great to see after so many weeks of rain, but while the sunshine might be great for us, hot weather can cause problems for our canine friends.

“Dogs can’t regulate their body heat in the same way as humans, so extra care needs to be taken, especially when exercising or travelling in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In this weather, there is no safe amount of time to leave your dog alone in the car, even if you leave the window open.

“The good news is that steps can be taken to prevent our dogs from suffering such as only walking dogs in the coolest parts of the day, reducing their exercise, ensuring dogs have access to somewhere cool and shady to lay down and making sure they always have access to fresh water.

“And of course, never leave your dog alone in a hot car, not even for a short amount of time.

“If you do suspect your dog has heatstroke, start cooling them and call your vet immediately as it is vital they receive the care they need as soon as possible.”