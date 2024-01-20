No suspicious circumstances as police find body of missing Stratford man

“Our thoughts are with Ian's family and friends at this time”

The man's body has been found.

Police have found the body of missing Stratford man Ian Leslie-Miller .

Ian, 56, had been missing since January 15 this year.

His next of kin have been informed, and will be supported by specially trained officers.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.