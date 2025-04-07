Noise concerns raised over plans to extend Leamington chicken shop’s hours to 2am and 4am – with ‘door supervisors’
The application to vary the licence was put forward by Perifinos which is on a corner building in Warwick Street going into Bedford Street in the former Dodo Pizza unit.
The owner of the business is looking to keep the fast food site open until 2am from Mondays to Thursdays and then until 4am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
In the application, it also says that after discussions with Warwickshire Police there would also be accredited ‘door supervisors’ working from 10pm.
The application is due to go before Warwick District Council's licensing and regulatory panel today (Monday April 7).
However, an objection to the application has been submitted by Warwick District Council’s Environmental Health team.
In the objection it raised concerns about noise level with customers at the extended times.
The objection said: Environmental Health are objecting to this application under the licensing objective relating to the prevention of public nuisance.
Whilst I appreciate that the premises is situated in Leamington town centre with other licensed premises operating until similar hours, Perifino’s itself is surrounded by residential accommodation, including flats directly above the takeaway.
"I also appreciate that the business is looking to attract customers coming out of other local licensed premises. However, I would have concerns with regards to noise of customers arriving, departing and/or congregating outside the premises.
"I would be particularly concerned about the noise from raised voices, especially if they have just come out of a loud club environment.
“In addition to the noise from the customers coming and going from the premises, the extraction will be required to run during hours of operation to provide late night refreshment.”
There were also concerns raised about the background noise created by the extractor fans onsite due to the flats above.