Nominate someone you love for Leamington Valentine's campaign - and you might see their name in a shop window

Love will be in the air across Leamington town centre as people are being asked to nominate someone they care about as part of a special Valentine’s campaign.

Leam Loves is being launched by BID Leamington and will see hearts featuring the names of 100 local people decorate the town centre.

The love hearts will be placed in shop windows right across the town, including those around Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

Alison Shaw and Steph Kerr, of Bid Leamington, promote the campaign.

People are now being urged to share the love and nominate someone they care about to receive a special Leam Loves heart dedicated to them, with voting open from Valentine’s Day to February 21.

BID Leamington will then select 100 people to receive a heart which will be on display in the town throughout March.

Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington, said: “This Valentine’s Day we’re asking people to share the love and vote for someone they care about for a chance to see them celebrated with a Leam Loves heart.

“We want to make the amazing individuals in people’s lives feel special, and show how even a small gesture like this can make someone feel truly loved.

“This could be someone’s partner, best friend or work colleague, anyone who means something to those entering.

“Entrants will be asked to provide a short reason about why their nominee is so special to them, and we’ll then select 100 names at random who will each have a special vinyl heart dedicated to them.

“The hearts will be on display in shop windows throughout March and will be an excellent addition to the town centre.

“It will also provide a fantastic opportunity for people to visit Leamington and re-discover why they love our wonderful town centre and take a look around the local businesses which help make it so special.”