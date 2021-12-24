Nominate your heroes for Warwick and Leamington MP's awards

Matt Western’s MP Awards for Community Excellence 2022.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western is asking people to nominate the 'heroes of their community in 2021' for his second annual Awards for Community Excellence 2022.

The deadline to nominate those who have "gone the extra mile" is Friday January 7.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards ceremony will take place in February next year.

the NHS Warwick Hospital Frailty Unit was one of the eight winners of the inagural awards for which the ceremony was held this year.

In a message on his Twitter account, Mr Western has said: "This last 12 months have been incredibly hard and my thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones family and friends in this past period.

"I would like to say a huge 'thank you' on behalf of everyone in our community to those in our health service, our care workers and to all those on our front line - the emergency services - and our teachers, who have kept us going through very, very, difficult times.

"And I thank you for adhering to the Government guidelines - I know that's been tough.

"This last year I had my first community awards and I was delighted to recognise those who had gone the extra mile and I am doing exactly the same thing again.

"If you know of anyone please nominate them - it is very important to me that we recognise them and I'm sure you will agree with this."

There were over 100 nominations last year and eight worthy winners including the NHS Warwick Hospital Frailty Unit and LWS Night Shelter.