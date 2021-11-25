Norton Lindsey community group gets funding boost to help create new shop in the village

A community organisation in Norton Lindsey has been given a funding to help them create a new shop for the village

A community organisation in Norton Lindsey has been given a funding to help them create a new shop for the village.

Norton Lindsey Community Pub Ltd was formed five years ago by a group of local people with the aim of raising funds to buy the vacant village pub and to then redevelop it as a community owned hub.

In 2017 the group was awarded a grant of £38,500 to add a community shop to the site to run alongside the planned pub and cafe.

However, as the project moved towards the construction stage increased labour and material costs plus the effects of the Covid pandemic meant a shortfall in the budget required.

Following the presentation of a revised schedule and plan by NLCP Ltd a further grant of £36,800 has been awarded by Warwick District Council to enable the community shop element to go ahead.

Cllr Richard Hales, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for resources and transformation, said: “I am very pleased that the Council has been able to award additional funding towards this outstanding community project.

"I want to pay tribute to the Norton Lindsey Community Pub Ltd for their tenacity and achievements to date to mitigate against the loss of the pub and provide the village with an essential service and meeting point.

"We are looking forward to seeing it in action.”

Quentin Hayes Chair of the NLCP Ltd Management Committee added: “This is wonderful news, and we would like to thank Warwick District Council for continuing their support to help to make our idea a reality.

“The new facility will add social, economic and environmental value to our community especially for the elderly and those without easy access to transport.