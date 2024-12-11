"Not the Christmas present Kenilworth wanted": councillor reacts to planning decision

A Kenilworth councillor has described the result of a planning decision as “not the Christmas present the town wanted”.

Developer Cobalt Estates has successfully appealed against the decision made by Warwick District Council’s planning committee in 2023 to reject its plans to build new apartments and retail space in Talisman Square.

Cobalt has now been granted permission to build two units with 43 one, two and three-bed apartments at the site it owns.

The developer has faced ‘vehement community opposition’ to the plans over the years.

The car park in Talisman Square where Cobalt Estates wants to build new apartments and retail space. Picture supplied.

Attempts were made to register the site as an asset of community value (ACV).

This would have prevented Cobalt from selling the site to anyone other than The Friends of Talisman Square group for a maximum of six months, should it wish to sell in the future, and, according to the developer, “would have had implications on the long-term viability of the centre”.

However, these attempts were repeatedly rejected by Warwick District Council.

Then, in November 2023, Lawyers for Cobalt Estates advised the firm to remove the planting areas created by the friends group entirely “to prevent further speculative and misplaced attempts at a listing”.

Kenilworth town councillor Richard Dickson said: “News that the Talisman Square planning appeal has been allowed by the Planning Inspectorate is obviously very disappointing news.

"It's not the Christmas present that the town wanted, despite our best endeavours and those of local residents and shop operators to get a different outcome.”

Many people will disagree strongly with the Inspector's assessment of the massing and carparking impact but, to be fair, there is acknowledgement in the report that it's a matter of judgement.

The challenge now is to make the development work for the benefit of residents, visitors and local businesses.

The Inspector has added several useful conditions to the planning consent e.g. re carparking, noise protection and biodiversity net gain.

"We shall be working with Warwick District Council to make sure that these are properly monitored and that the developer is held to account.

“We look forward also to the developer ensuring a regular flow of communications with local stakeholders and easy access to site management so that as issues arise during the development – as inevitably they always do - these can be promptly dealt with.”

Hugo Hawkings, the chief executive of discovery properties, the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre, said: “We are very pleased with the Planning Inspectorate’s decision to allow the appeal on this scheme.

“We have been investors in Kenilworth for more than 20 years through the development of Talisman Shopping Centre, which modernised much of the site originally developed in the 1970s and brought key businesses such as Waitrose into Kenilworth.

“This new development will provide much-needed housing in Kenilworth as well as adding further variety to the retail offer, and will directly benefit the community by encouraging people to live in and visit the town centre.

“The delays to the scheme were regrettable, but we are now looking forward to bringing this project forward for the benefit of Kenilworth following this decision.”