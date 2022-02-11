Nuneaton fundraiser for Jason Gunn tops £1,000

The fundraising gig raised money for Jason Gunn.

A group of friends who organised a fundraising gig at Queens Hall have seen the total from the night - and from online donations - top £1,000.

The aim of the event on January 28 was to raise money to support Jason Gunn, whose life was changed by a single punch.

The shocking assault on much-loved Jason took place in July 2020 after he had moved to one of his favourite places - Looe in Cornwall - in search of a better life.

The fundraising gig raised money for Jason Gunn. Jason's mum, Eileen, is pictured in the middle.

He now receives specialist round-the-clock care at Woodrowe House in Markfield - backed up by contact with his family and friends.

The evening featured music from The High Tones, Full Circle and Kyle Boswell and while Jason wasn't well enough to be there on the night, his mum Eileen, pictured, went along.

Organiser Anne Bradley said the turnout for the gig was not as good as they'd hoped for but £475 was raised on the night and £590 on an online page set up for it.

She said: "The Crew staff and Rich Burlingham were amazing and supported the whole night. Jason's mum was there and she enjoyed it, Jason would have loved it but was poorly and couldn't attend."

She also thanked all the musicians, adding: "Danny Webb, the lead singer of the High Tones, was the one who got the music sorted for me.

"It wouldn't have been possible without them all."