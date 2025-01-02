Nursery in Warwick Gates rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nursery in Warwick Gates has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the education watchdog Ofsted.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Warwick Gates, which is in Vickers Way, is run by The Midcounties Co-operative, the nursery caters for more than 100 children aged up to four years old.

The nursery was inspected in November and received the rating across all categories.

It received praise for providing an ‘exceptional’ nursery environment where children ‘thrive’, staff are ‘excellent role models’, and parents are ‘extremely positive’ about the service they receive.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Warwick Gates recently received an 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted. Photo supplied by Your Co-op Little Pioneers Warwick Gates

Inspectors also commended the nursery for its leaders developing an ‘exceptional’ curriculum which ‘empowers’ staff.

The report said parents were also ‘extremely positive’ about the service they receive, and feel ‘exceptionally well informed’ about their child’s development.

Leanne Potts, nursery manager at Your Co-op Little Pioneers Warwick Gates, said: “We had the pleasure of welcoming Ofsted into our nursery, sharing our journey with them was a truly rewarding experience.

“The team and I are thrilled and excited to have achieved an Outstanding rating for our work with children and families in our community.

"This recognition truly reflects my team’s dedication and commitment in making a real difference in the community.

“I am so proud of the progress we’ve made since opening our doors in September 2022 and I’m excited to see what we accomplish next, as we continue to keep striving for excellence together.”

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Warwick Gates will be hosting an open day on January 18 from 10am to 2pm, where parents will be able to take a look around the nursery and meet the team.

For more information go to: https://www.littlepioneers.coop/find-your-nursery/warwick_gates_nursery/