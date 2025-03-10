Nursery in Warwick receives its second ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted

A nursery in Warwick has received its second ‘Outstanding’ rating by the education watchdog Ofsted.

Busy Bees Warwick, which is located in Chase Meadow Square, was marked as ‘Outstanding’ across all areas after its inspection at towards the end of 2024.

The report said: “Children thrive in this incredibly nurturing setting. Staff know the children and families they serve well, and they develop the closest of bonds with the children they care for.”

Busy Bees nursery in Warwick recently received an 'outstanding' rated from Ofsted. Photo supplied by Busy Bees Warwick

The team was also recognised for embedding a ‘well-designed curriculum’ and planning a ‘wide array of rich opportunities and stimulating activities that motivate children’.

Ofsted further acknowledged the nursery’s commitment to ‘foster a love of reading’, with each room having a ‘well resourced and inviting reading corner’ and monthly library bus visits, ensuring children are ‘highly engaged’ during story time.

Donna Waters, centre director, said: “We are over the moon with our second ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted result.

"I have been here for both inspections, and I feel privileged to see the children join us as babies and leave us ready for school.

"The team consistently focus on our parent partnerships, ensuring that each child in our care is treated as an individual, with plenty of opportunities to learn.

“We are also the first Busy Bees nursery to achieve an ‘Outstanding’ with our Bee Curious curriculum which has been designed to spark curiosity and give every child the best start in life.

"We look forward to continuing to create an engaging environment for children and fostering a lifelong love of learning.”

The report also noted that children including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), receive ‘strong support’.

To read the report go to: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY543272