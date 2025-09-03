Obituary: Community saddened at death of loved and respected Rugby artist known as 'Captain Christmas'

Much-loved and respected Rugby artist Pete Thornley has died aged 70.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete, a larger than life character, was a leading figure and highly recognised in the local art scene.

He became well known for his ambitious audio-visual installations in the late 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete, who died from cancer on August 15, created an artists network called The Tantalus Group, and he brought together some fantastic local artists who would join in a studio to sketch still life models or produce other artworks.

Pete Thornley.

Many of those artists are still friends today, such was the power of Pete’s influence.

Aside from being an artist, Pete was also a passionate art lecturer.

A former pupil of Lawrence Sheriff School in Rugby, Pete also attended college and university. He taught art to many students in the Rugby area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete was known to m many as ‘Captain Christmas’, from his DJing days at The Woolpack during the 1970s/80s.

In the 1980s he started back-stage crewing at rock concerts mostly working for a company called Stage Miracles. This led him to setting up his own crewing company with his friend Bert Harris, and they spent decades providing crew for concerts and live events.

During his time in the music industry, he became friends with some notable celebrities including Bill Wyman from the Rolling Stones.

Sadly, Bert passed away the day after Pete on Saturday, August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete’s friend Rachael Macartney, who lives in Rugby, said: “We will be hosting a joint memorial gig for Pete and Bert around Christmastime.

"Losing both Pete and Bert during the same weekend has been a tremendous shock for our group of friends.

“Music was a massive part of Pete’s life and Pete really loved music, particularly rock music.”

She said he was well known in the Rugby music scene. He helped organise many gigs and parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He always encouraged bands and musicians to passionately pursue their goals,” Rachael added.

"Many local musicians credit Pete with supporting them.”

Pete loved partying and he was the life and soul of any celebration.

Rachael said: “If Pete rolled into your party, you knew you were in for a good night. During the 90s he was a well known face at the Half Moon pub.

“Following his passing, there has been a huge out-pouring of love for Pete, and I have received many messages from ex-students telling me how amazingly encouraging Pete was, and how he inspired them to follow their chosen career paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me personally, Pete was not only an art mentor, he was instrumental in me choosing a career in event management which has lasted over 30 years.

“Most of all Pete was known for his kindness and his willingness to help other people. If he could help or support you in anyway, all you had to do was ask and he would be there for

you.”

Pete’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, September 10, at Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby at 2pm. His funeral will be followed with a ‘wrap party’ at The Railway Club in Hillmorton Road, Rugby, with musicians and DJs.

Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support will be collected. Donations can be made via the funeral directors website (Walton & Taylor) or in person at the funeral.