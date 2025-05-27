Obituary: Former newspaper editor Jack Reedy known to many in the Rowington and Warwick area

Tribute has been paid to former newspaper editor Jack Reedy who was known to many in the Rowington and Warwick area. Photo supplied

Obituary to former editor Jack Reedy, known to many in the Rowington/Warwick area. Written by Fred Bromwich of Birmingham Press Club.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former editor Jack Reedy, from Rowington, has died aged 91.

Jack, who requested “no funeral,” was a former editor of The Birmingham Post and went on to have a ten-year career as senior national and regional officer of the Independent Broadcasting Authority.

He died on March 29 of pneumonia in Alexandra Hospital, Redditch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack, who is survived by his daughter, Fiona, lived at Rowington, near Warwick, where he had also served as a church warden and immersed himself in village life.

Friends and former colleagues are invited to celebrate his life at a “memorial tea party” at Rowington Village Hall (CV35 7DB) on Saturday June 7, at 3pm.

Fiona said: “Dad had a long and successful career as a journalist and met his wife, Sheila, to whom he was married for 55 years, while they were both working at the Sheffield Telegraph.

“Sadly, he had been frail for many years after suffering a stroke but he never let that stand in his way and we spent our weekends at the theatre, concerts, museums and on one occasion chartered a helicopter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack’s career

Joining The Birmingham Post in 1964 as Features Editor, after a career which had taken him from the Sheffield Telegraph, Lancashire Evening Telegraph, Sunday Times and The Guardian, Jack was at the helm of the Post from 1974-82.

Born in Manchester, Jack was chairman of the West Midland Region of the Guild of British Newspaper Editors from1979-80 as well as serving as its secretary and vice-president between 1980-82.

He also served two years as secretary of Birmingham Press Club in the late 1980s, as well as playing an active life in the city, being editorial consultant to Birmingham Chamber of Industry and Commerce, secretary of the Midland Centre of the Royal Television Society, a council member of the Rotary Club of Birmingham and chairman of the Public Relations Committee of the Territorial Army (West midlands) Employers Liaison Committee.

Jack, who also worked for a time at the Stratford Herald after his “retirement,” was passionate about the natural environment and for many years was associated with the Badger trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former colleagues recalled that there was little doubt that Jack had serious claims to being a “character” – as they remembered the ancient Lagonda he drove that spent most of its time off the road being updated to meet the latest legal requirements; his outings as the Press soccer team’s goalkeeper, which led on at least one occasion to him turning up in the office on a Sunday afternoon in full goalie gear and caked in mud in response to a desperate summons over some breaking story.

Not forgetting the time, alongside Post sports journalist Mike Blair, that he regaled diners at an Indian restaurant with a selection of Gilbert and Sullivan.

Ex-colleague David Dunckley knew Jack particularly well, having worked closely with him on The Birmingham Post for some 15 years as his business editor, assistant editor and chief assistant editor.

“For certain, life was never dull”, he said. “Jack’s enthusiasm was infectious, ideas abounded and he was never short of a compliment when he felt it had been well earned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I enjoyed my years working alongside him, he was a character of his time who lived and breathed newspapers.”

"Even when he left the daily grind he couldn’t get the ink out of his veins and offered his talents to his local weekly newspaper.”