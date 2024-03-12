Obituary: National journalist who grew up in Kenilworth dies from brain tumour, aged 56

Julie Reid

A national journalist who grew up in Kenilworth has sadly passed away aged 56 from brain tumour.

Julie Reid is survived by her Scottish parents Fred and Etta Reid, both totally blind, who still live in Kenilworth having moved to the town in the 1960s.

In 2006, Julie, who was a production editor at The Guardian, wrote in that title a celebrated, long feature about growing up with blind parents.

Fred worked as a historian at University of Warwick and Etta was an NHS physiotherapist at the former Warneford Hospital in Leamington, where Julie was born with her twin brother Les, also a journalist. She is also survived by older brother Gavin, a scientist.

Julie and her brothers attended Priory Hall and Castle Hall Kenilworth School until 1985. The family lived in Station Road.

Julie is also survived by her two children - Mikey and Theo - and lived in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Her twin brother Les said: “Julie was an outgoing, caring, empathetic and creative person who touched the lives of so many. We are all heartbroken but determined to give her the send off she deserves.”

She is also survived by husband Mark and partner Martha. She passed away peacefully on 1st March 2024.

Her funeral will be held at St Michael & All Angels, Hughenden at 12 noon on Friday 22nd March all welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in memory if wished may be made via surmanandhorwood.com/donations