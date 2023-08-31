Obituary: Valerie Thackery - historical novelist with a deep understanding of 6th century English history

Valerie Thackery, born February 14 1931, died August 7 2023, aged 92

Valerie Thackery, who has died aged 92, was a highly respected author, who wrote historical fiction set in post-Arthurian Britain.

For all her books, she drew on real figures and the culture of the period to underpin her plots and enrich her protagonist’s character.

Traditionally published in the 1980s, under the pen name Anne Thackery, her first novel, Ragnarok, sold thousands of copies and subsequently two more novels were published: Cold Honour and Dragon. These novels are now out of print but will soon be republished; her legacy will therefore live on digitally and in print.

All her life, Valerie loved history and dogs, and this is reflected in her books.

Valerie Anne Thackery (née Weate) was born in Birmingham on February 14, 1931, to Harry Weate and his wife, Annie Amelia, known as Nancy (née Savage). Her father was a gardener. Her mother ran a sweet shop during World War Two.

Valerie was evacuated to Wales during the war, and when she came home, she spoke fluent Welsh. An only child, she attended Edward VI Grammar School. Although she achieved the exam grades to go on to university, as was common with women then, she instead worked in administration before marrying Charles Thackery in 1955 and having two daughters.

The family moved to Kenilworth and Valerie did a teaching degree, but her first loves were history and creative writing, and after she graduated, she dedicated her working life to writing. In her spare time, she was a voracious reader, loved classical music, and enjoyed documentaries about history and animals. In her seventies, she moved with her husband from Kenilworth to Ladbroke.

Her husband of 60 years died in 2020. Valerie coped with his loss with characteristic fortitude and determination, and continued battling the dementia that would eventually take her life.

Valerie had a rich intellectual life that was reflected in her novels, and she was a redoubtable protector of her family and friends who loved her and will miss her greatly.