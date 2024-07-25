Objections continue to pile up against controversial plans to turn former Warwick pub into a home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Objections are continuing to pile up against controversial plans to turn former a former pub in Warwick into a home.

More than 220 objections have been made against the plans for the former Punch Bowl pub in The Butts, which would see it converted to an eight-bed home and remove the 20th century additions.

The owners recently submitted updated designs with minor changes as well as a new noise assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Punch Bowl in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

Responding to the new documents, Warwick Town Council maintained its previous objection from May.

It said: “The minor modifications proposed for amendment do not impact our objections already raised.

“Increase in traffic on this already congested, narrow section of road through a busy part of Warwick.

“Poor air quality from circulating traffic will result in a negative impact on any future residents' amenity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added that the application still requires comments from the conservation and environmental health team.

A previous application for the pub was rejected by councillors and both the current and old plans were heavily objected too.

Many of objecting comments said that they valued the site in the community as an asset because of its heritage and as a venue in the town.

Many also wanted to see the building brought back into use as a pub.

There are now six comments in support of the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning documents, the applicant said that they had been “unable to find anyone willing to lease the premises” and that converting the pub into a home “remains the only option to bring the premises back into use.”