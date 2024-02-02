Objections mounting for controversial plans to turn former Warwick pub into a home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Objections are mounting for controversial plans to turn a former Warwick pub into a home.

As we reported in January, new plans for the former Punch Bowl pub in The Butts surfaced, looking to convert it to an eight-bed home and to remove the 20th century additions to the building.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Punch Bowl pub in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

Advertisement

Advertisement

These new plans came more than 18 months after the last heavily opposed ones were withdrawn and thrown out by councillors.

In September 2020, the owners had to close the pub for the 'foreseeable future' citing the latest Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government.

A decision on the change of use application was made by planners through delegation and was refused permission on June 17 2022.

The second application – a Listed Building application – which sought a partial demolition of the existing pub building as well as internal and external alterations, was due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning meeting on June 22, 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, this application was withdrawn from the agenda before the meeting.

The new plans have already gathered more than 140 objections.

Like the previous plans, many of the objecting comments said that they valued the site in the community as an asset because of its heritage and as a venue in the town.

Many also wanted to see the building brought back into use as a pub, but the owners have said this has not been possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the new planning documents, after the previous plans were withdrawn and refused in June 2022, “the premises have remained closed as the owner has been unable to find anyone willing to lease the premises.

"They have been marketed as a public house with lettable rooms from September 2022 to date without success, any interest shown either failing to obtain funds or realising operations would be financially unviable and pulling out.

"A revised application to convert the premises to a single dwelling remains the only option to bring the premises back into use.”

It is not yet known when the plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee.