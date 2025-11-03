Objections to Leamington estate agents' application for window display on listed building

Sheldon Bosley Knight's office in Leamington. Credit: Google Maps.

A Leamington estate agents’ application to have a TV display screen and surrounding vinyl on the window of its office in the town will go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee tomorrow evening (Tuesday November 4).

Sheldon Bosley Knight has made the application for its office at 28,29 and 34 Denby Buildings, Regent Grove which are part of a Grade II listed building.

Council officers have recommended the application for approval.

But conservation group The Leamington Society has objected to the application.

The society has said: “[The] application is contrary to principles set out in legislation and local conservation policies.

"The addition of a disproportionately bright display and vinyl surrounds is inappropriate in the listed building in such a prominent historic street.

"Additional light pollution could be generated, which is prominent in darker hours.

"This may set an unwelcome precedent for further installations.”

Six letters of objection have also been received by the council.

The objections are on grounds that the application would cause harm to the architectural and historic character of the building size, its colours, materials and brightness dominate and disfigure the whole block contrary to the principles of the heritage conservation.

Objectors have also said the application is detrimental to the character of the historic street, that it will have a negative impact on setting and conservation area that it will cause visual and light pollution and that the illuminated signs compete for attention and this will exacerbate the problem.

They are also concerned that the application will cause harm to highway safety, would set unwelcome precedent and that the design is contrary to local guidance.

In their assessment, summary and conclusion for the application the council officer has said: “All of the proposed works are reversable and will have no lasting impact on the fabric or character of the heritage asset.

“The proposal is not considered harmful to the character of the listed building, and complies to the above detailed policies.

“It is considered that the proposed digital display and surround is acceptable in

terms of its impact on the character and appearance of the listed building.

"The advertisement complies with the council's adopted relevant design guidance and aforementioned policies, and results in an acceptable and appropriate signage on this historic building.

“It is therefore recommended listed building consent is granted.”