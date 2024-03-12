O’Brien Charitable Trust raises £250,000 for local charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Trust was established in 2017 to drive a focused approach to fundraising within the business and has exceeded the targeted amount year on year providing considerable help and support to communities local to the projects O’Brien is involved in.

Surrounded by generous suppliers and employees, the Trust’s fundraising efforts in 2023 exceeded its target amount by £22,500. The most notable fundraising activities included an annual Charity Golf Day which raised over £12,000 and an annual Charity Bike Ride around Cambridge that raised over £13,000.

Over the past seven years, the Trust has donated vital funds to charities such as Zoë’s Place, Molly Olly’s Wishes, Warwickshire & Northampton Air Ambulance, Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, Wolverhampton Boxing Club, Freddies Wish, Friendship Project for Children and Kingswood Trust to name a few.

O'Brien Charitable Trust donates £3,000 to The Friendship Project for Children

Peter O’Brien, Managing Director at O’Brien Contractors, said: “As a charitable trust, our mission has always been to give back to the community we work in and to those who need it the most. Even though we have exceeded our annual target year-on-year, to reach a quarter of a million is a fantastic achievement and we hope to continue the hard work for many more years.”

Dearbhla Craddock, Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We continue to be amazed by the efforts of the local community, who play such a huge role in making a difference in the lives of the children we support and their support. Organisations like O’Brien Contractors are an integral part to our fundraising activity, making our mission to support vulnerable children just that little bit easier.”