Officers investigating sexual assault of teenage girl in Leamington seek help finding potential witness

Officers investigating a teenage girl being sexual assaulted in Leamington are seeking help in finding a potential witness.

Police said the teenage girl reported being attacked by a man on the canal towpath at the bridge that links Radford Road with the junction of Springwell Road and Danesbury Crescent at around 9.15am on December 5.

Officers said the enquiries to date have identified a man who may have witnessed the incident and may be able to help.

The man is described as being Asian and wearing a black turban. It is believed he regularly walks along the canal towpath.

Police are appealing for anyone who can help identify this potential witness to get in touch.

They said they would also like to hear from anyone else who was in the area at the time and who may have seen the offender or witnessed the incident.

To report information go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or call 101 quoting incident 84 of December 5 2023.