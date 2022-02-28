Olly Murs cancels summer gigs - including Warwick Castle

Olly Murs was due to perform at Warwick Castle this summer. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

Popstar Olly Murs has cancelled his summer gigs - including the one due to take place at Warwick Castle.

The UK tour been cancelled due to what his team described as 'unavoidable' knee surgery.

Olly Murs was due to perform at the castle on July 16 - which was a rescheduled date due to the pandemic.

His appearance was originally announced by Warwick Castle back in October 2020 - with a concert date of July 20 2021.

Last Friday (February 25), Warwick Castle shared the news of the cancelled tour on their social media.

The post said: "It promised to be one of the highlights of the summer but unfortunately Olly Murs has been forced to cancel his summer UK tour due to unavoidable knee surgery.

"The successful operation took place today and Olly has to now spend the next six months in rehab for his knee."

In the post Olly Murs is quoted saying: “I am absolutely gutted to have to cancel my summer tour this year, but unfortunately I’ve had to have new major knee surgery.

"I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows, and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused. Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year."

The castle added that those who bought tickets will be due to get a refund.