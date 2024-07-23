Omigod You Guys! Rugby Theatre celebrates 25 years of its Youth Project in style

The behind the scenes tech team get creative with the set design. Photo: Martin Pulley

Rugby Theatre Youth Project is marking its 25th anniversary in style this year with its summer offering Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Performed by Rugby Theatre’s Youth Project to mark its 25th anniversary, the musical follows the journey of fashion-savvy Elle, whose life is turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner.

In an effort to win him back, Elle follows Warner to Havard Law School where she discovers her true potential.

Youth Project’s founder Phil Kettle said: “This is a story of empowerment, self-discovery and the triumph of the human spirit, with show-stopping dance and musical numbers.”

The cast. Photo: Martin Pulley

Rugby Theatre Youth Project is open to budding actors, singers and dancers aged between 10 and 21. And, for those who don’t want to be on stage, there’s also the opportunity to be involved behind the scenes.

Since the first Youth Project in 1997, the initiative has offered life-changing experiences for over 2,000 children and young adults from Rugby and the surrounding area.

Phil added: “When I was 40, I didn’t think I would still be leading the Youth Project at 68 years old!

“It’s seeing the development in young people, year on year, that keeps me going.

“Memorable moments include building a near copy of the original London stage set for Oliver, and having an orchestra of 13 musicians (plus the musical director) for West Side Story. And the most

unusual prop has been an inflatable egg for Honk!”

The lead role of Elle is played by Connie Graham and Leah Hobson, and Warner is shared by

Dexter Robinson and Jack Jones. Four-legged friends will make a rare appearance on Rugby

Theatre’s stage too, with Bertie the shitzu taking on the role of Elle’s dog Bruiser, and Barley

the cockerpoo making his stage debut as Rufus.

Phil added: “Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to see this spectacular show. As Elle says, it’s going to be ‘better than four hours in a hot tub!’”

The musical runs from July 31-August 4, with matinee performances at the

weekend, and BSL interpreted performances on Thursday August 1 and Sunday August 4.