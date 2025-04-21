'One final marathon for mum': Kenilworth runner prepares for third London Marathon - just weeks before a hip replacement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kenilworth runner is preparing to take on the London Marathon for the third time - just weeks before a hip replacement.

Kevin Coughlan, a regular performer and front of house manager at the Priory Theatre in Kenilworth, will be running the 26.2-mile challenge in a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Rosemary Coughlan, who passed away in 2015 from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

This year's race holds additional significance as Kevin is scheduled for a right hip replacement surgery just four weeks later due to osteoarthritis.

Running in support of the PSP Association (PSPA), the charity that supported his family throughout his mother's illness, Kevin has previously completed two London marathons to raise awareness and funds. Despite facing the challenges of osteoarthritis, he remains committed to crossing the finish line once more in his mother's memory with the full backing of his medical team.

Kevin Coughlan during the Warwickshire Road Race League at Burton Dassett in early spring 2024.

“My consultant told me that the hip is not going to get worse in the short term so he gave me the green light to run” said Kevin.

“This is something I really want to do before surgery – one final marathon for mum.”

His efforts aim to raise both awareness and funds for PSPA, supporting individuals and families affected by PSP and Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD).

Kevin, who lives in Allesley Coventry and runs with Northbrook AC, added: ”My fundraising this time will hopefully reach the £2,500 lifetime target after which PSPA will plant a memorial tree in Allesley's Elkin Wood in her name at a Woodland Trust location – a lasting tribute to her memory.”

Donations can be made via Kevin's Enthuse fundraising page: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/kevin-coughlan