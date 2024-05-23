One month to go before the Leamington Half Marathon returns to the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Runners are being invited to get on their marks for the sixth Leamington Half Marathon on June 23.

The race starts and finishes at the Pump Room Gardens and all runners receive a finishers medal as well as the option to purchase a race t-shirt.

Youngsters can take part in The Myton Hospices Kids Fun Run, the Myton Kids Mile, which is free to enter - with medals guaranteed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runners have the option to enter the race for free by committing to fundraising £100 for the event’s charity partner The Myton Hospices and a portion of the profits will be donated directly to the charity to help fund the continued support of their patients and families.

The Leamington Half Marathon. Picture supplied.

Natalie Walker, Events Manager for The Myton Hospices said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Raceways on the 2024 Leamington Half Marathon and are looking to build on the success of last year.

“We have fantastic support in the local community and know there are lots of keen runners who we hope will take on this challenge and help to raise funds for our vital work.

"This year we need to raise £10.5 million to continue providing our services free of charge to people living with life-limiting illness, and their families, across Coventry and Warwickshire.

"We can’t do it without your support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is organised by Raceways Events, a Leamington-based community interest company which also organises the Alcester 10K and Redditch Kingfisher 10K races.