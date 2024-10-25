One of Britain's strangest jobs is up for grabs at Warwickshire zoo as world's first 'poo keeper'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Britain's strangest jobs is up for grabs at a Warwickshire zoo which is searching for the world's first 'poo keeper'.

Twycross Zoo near Atherstone is looking for a candidate with a strong stomach and good a sense of humour to fill the unique position this Halloween.

Ideal applicants must not be afraid to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in as the team look for help mucking out the enclosures at the Warwickshire attraction.

Hundreds of kilograms of animals waste are mucked out every day — so the zoo has now created the "specialist role" to keep on top of all the poo.

There is also a serious side to the mucky job with poo keepers expected to spot differences that might indicate if animals need medical attention or a change in food.

The zoo says their smelliest culprits are the giraffes and the new poo keeper will be stationed near their enclosure.

A Twycross Zoo spokesperson said: "The ideal candidate must have a great sense of humour as the zoo is on the hunt for someone who isn’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and get stuck into something smelly."

The successful poo keeper also take part in Twycross Zoo’s Trick-or-Treat Trail, welcoming guests to the ‘smelly’ part of the zoo through October half-term.

Hundreds of kilograms of animals waste are mucked out every day — so the zoo has now created the "specialist role" to keep on top of all the poo. Photo by Twycross Zoo / Leopard Co / SWNS

The spokesperson added: "As well as cleaning up after the animals, the poo keeper will be encouraging guests at the zoo to partake in creepy Halloween activities.

"Whilst all of the zoo’s animals contribute to this incredible amount of poo, some of the biggest culprits are the Twycross Zoo’s herd of giraffes.

"Alongside the traditional zookeepers, this brand-new poo keeper will be stationed by the giraffes, where visitors can discover more than they bargained for about the world’s tallest animal.

"An additional perk of the job is helping the zoo look after and preserve this incredible species, which has been categorised as vulnerable due to ongoing threats in the wild.

"Poaching is still a huge threat to the global giraffe population, which is targeted by poachers who use body parts and even animal poo to make souvenirs for tourists.

"As these animals can’t verbally communicate with humans, it’s often their poo that does the talking.

"When mucking out, poo keepers can spot differences in the animals’ poo that might indicate if they need medical attention or a change in food."

Twycross Zoo’s spooky adventure will be available to visit now until November 3.