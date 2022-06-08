One of Leamington's great characters turns 109 - and he is still up for a challenge!

Celebrations have been in full swing at Cubbington Mill care home, as the oldest ‘gentleman’ in Warwickshire, John Farringdon, turned 109 years-young yesterday (Tuesday June 7).

Leamington's remarkable man John Farringdon marked his 109th birthday with a day of celebrations - including a full English breakfast to get him started!

Considered to be the oldest man in Warwickshire, John celebrated the milestone moment yesterday (Tuesday June 8) with a lovely trip down memory lane by visiting the Royal Pump Rooms and Art Gallery and Museum, before taking a stroll along the Parade.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his return, John, joined by residents, staff, friends and his family in Devon (via video link) gathered together for a super afternoon tea party with bubbles, and special birthday cake of fresh cream and strawberries.

John Farringdon, turned 109 years-young yesterday (Tuesday June 7).

John has lived at Cubbington Mill care home for over three years, having previously lived and worked in Leamington for 40 years.

He’s is known to so many people as a great character and always ready to take on a new challenge.

This year, John will have the honour of carrying the Queen’s Baton in the final ten-day countdown of the relay to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as it passes through Kenilworth.

The birthday boy said: “It was lovely to get out and about today, Leamington has changed over years but it’s still very beautiful. I’ve had a wonderful day, but age is only a number, I’m not sure what all the fuss is about!”

Representatives from Morrisons in Leamington - Alex and Dan - presented John with a hamper full of ‘all his favourite things’ including French brie and scotch eggs.

Among those attending were representatives from Morrisons in Leamington who presented John with a hamper full of ‘all his favourite things’ including French brie and scotch eggs.

Laura Russell, general manager of Barchester Cubbington Mill added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone.